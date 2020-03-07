Rudd hits out over ‘no platforming’ at Oxford

LONDON: A former British government minister hit out on Friday at Oxford University students who voted to stop her appearing at an event for International Women’s Day.

Amber Rudd said the decision to "no platform" her just 30 minutes before she was due to speak at a UN Women student event on Thursday evening was "badly judged and rude". "They should stop hiding and start engaging. #FreeSpeech," she wrote on Twitter.

Rudd spent four years -- including two as interior minister -- at the top of the Conservative government, which has been criticised for hostile policies towards immigrants. But the cancellation of her event sparked alarm among free speech advocates, who have warned of a trend across British campuses to silence people with controversial views.

"#Cancelculture does not challenge someone; instead it just shuts down debate for everyone," the Index on Censorship campaign group said. Trevor Phillips, chairman of the group, said the decision was "astonishing", particularly after a similar incident in Oxford last week.

University Professor Selina Todd had her invitation to speak at an International Women’s Festival event withdrawn, in a move she blamed on pressure from trans activists. The university condemned the decision to cancel Rudd’s event.

"We strongly disapprove of the decision by the UNWomen Oxford UK Society to disinvite Amber Rudd after she had been asked to speak," it said in a statement. "Oxford is committed to freedom of speech & opposes no-platforming. We will be taking steps to ensure that this situation doesn’t happen in future."

Rudd said she had been invited to give a talk to encourage young women into politics. The UN Women student group had also promised an "honest and frank conversation" on the impact of Rudd’s policies.