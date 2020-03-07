Riphah University holds women walk

Rawalpindi : Riphah International University organized a women walk and seminar 'My Protection, My Dignity, My Family' here at the university.

Chief guest Kousar Cheema, CEO Women Trust, inaugurated the event and spoke about the situation & the role of women in Pakistan. She enforced that women’s are nations pride not a burden and we should promote the true picture of Pakistani women on the media and other platforms.

Dr. Kausar Firdous Director Riphah, Tarbiyah Department said that we will not allow to portray our bad image on the media and society. Students made posters and handmade pictures regarding women protection and their love for family.

Students carried placards with the slogans of ‘All women are Queen in Islam’ ‘I love my Family’ ‘Family is a ladder to success’ ‘Family System is the Best’ ‘No Security without Family’.

At the closing of ceremony, all the guests praised the efforts of the female students for their creative posters.