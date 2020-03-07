Beloved comedian Amanullah Khan passes away

LAHORE: Famous comedian Amanullah Khan passed away in Lahore, his family said on Friday.

According to the veteran comedian’s family, he was suffering from lung and kidney diseases for some time and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city. He had appeared in several late night shows including Khabarnaak on Geo News. Before his death, he was working with a private television programme Khabarzar.

The comedian appeared in films, theatre productions, stage shows and TV series as well during his long career.

Following the news of the comedian’s demise, Prime Minister Imran Khan also offered his condolence to the bereaved family. The Prime Minister expressed profound grief over the passing of the veteran artist. Khan said Amanullah Khan was a valuable asset to the stage, theatre and drama industry.