Former councillor arrested in murder case

BATKHELA: A former councillor of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) was arrested on murder charges here on Friday. Maj (retd) Abdul Waheed had registered first information report against six persons, including former councillor Jamal Hussain, Kashif, Rehan, Naveed, Sajjad and Wasil Khan, in a murder case. He had alleged that the accused entered the hujra of Col (retd) Jamil Khan forcefully and pushed one Muhammad Amin who died on the spot. The police arrested the former councillor while his other accomplice secured bail before arrest from the local court. Meanwhile, the former councillor, Jamal Khan, told reporters that he had been falsely implicated in the case. “The victim has died of cardiac arrest, which was proved by the medical report,” he added. He alleged that earlier he was arrested through the National Accountability Bureau in a false case. He said that now he had been implicated in a murder case, adding, the family of the victim had not lodged a case against him.