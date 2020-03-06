PRCS, NUST sign MoU to boost humanitarian cooperation

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) and National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance cooperation between the two institutions.

PRCS Secretary General Khalid bin Majeed and NUST Pro-Rector Dr Nassar Ikram signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations at a ceremony held here at the PRCS National Headquarters.

Speaking on the occasion, PRCS Chairman Abrar ul Haq acknowledged the accomplishments of NUST in the field of education, innovation, entrepreneurship and commercialisation of technologies. He expressed his keenness to further increase collaboration with the university in a range of areas for greater good of the communities.

PRCS Secretary General Khalid bin Majeed said the society has set a target to increase its volunteer base and boost blood donation services. He said engaging youths of schools, colleges and universities will help PRCS achieve its targets. He said the PRCS has recently signed similar MoUs with Allama Iqbal Open University, National University of Modern Languages, University of the Punjab and other institutions.

NUST Pro-Rector Dr Nassar Ikram pledged university’s support and cooperation in various initiatives of national importance taken by the PRCS.