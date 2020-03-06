760,000 travelers screened

Islamabad : Over 760,000 incoming travelers to Pakistan have been screened for Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) by Airport and Port Health officials working under the Ministry of Health; 21,360 travelers were screened on March 4 alone.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza shared this piece of information as chair of the Emergency Core Group for review of COVID-19 preparedness and response measures. Secretary Health Dr. Syed Tauqir Hussain Shah, heads of health institutions, and other senior officials attended the meeting.

Dr. Zafar said, a coordinated effort is underway, with the National Action Plan on Coronavirus being implemented with zeal. He urged all those involved in response efforts to leave no stone unturned in protecting the population against the virus.