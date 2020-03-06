Pakistan, US officials discuss trade

KARACHI: Sindh Investment Department conducted an interactive session for the promotion of bilateral trade and investment between Pakistan and United States of America, a statement said on Thursday.

Chief Secretary Sindh Mumtaz Ali Shah, United States Consul General Rob Silberstein, Secretary Energy Musadiq Ahmed Khan, President American Business Council Adnan Asad and members of private sector attended the session.

Keynoting the session, US Consul General Rob Silberstein, said, “Strengthening cooperation between the United States and Pakistan is to bring economic prosperity and growth in different sectors such as oil and energy, information technology, and education”.

Silberstein said the US would promote the trade not aid which was the goal of creating the conditions for a peaceful South Asia and an enduring partnership between the two countries.