Zimbabwe to host Ireland in April

HARARE: Bulawayo will host an international match for the first time since July 2018 when Zimbabwe welcome Ireland for three One-Day Internationals followed by as many Twenty20 Internationals next month.

The series that will be played at the Queens Sports Club will start with the T20Is on April 2, 4 and 5, while the ODIs will be played on April 8, 10 and 12 respectively.Last time that the two sides clashed in Zimbabwe in October 2015, the hosts won the ODI series 2-1 in Harare. However, when Ireland hosted Zimbabwe in July last year, they whitewashed the visitors in the ODI series, while the T20I series ended in a 1-1 tie.