Disposal systems

Disposal of sanitary waste in a hygienic way is essential to keep the country free of pollution. Not only this, it is very important for marine life as well. Unfortunately, in our country, least attention is being paid to this aspect of sanitation. What to talk of our rural areas, even our big cities like Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad lack suitable systems to cater to the needs of their citizens. In Karachi, the sewerage is being thrown into the sea thus endangering marine life. Elsewhere, it is being disposed of in nullahs, canals or rivers, whichever is available nearest.

In Islamabad, there are a number of streams running down from the Margalla Hills which used to have clear water and fish before the construction of the capital commenced. But now, all of these streams are full of garbage and raw sewerage. So far, Islamabad has only one sewerage treatment plant located in the I-9 Sector. This facility doesn’t cater to the needs of the entire population of Islamabad. Therefore, there is a requirement for the construction of more treatment plants in all localities of Islamabad so that housing schemes in the outskirts of Islamabad stop using Rawal Lake. This will also facilitate owners of poultry farms, located outside the Islamabad Limits, to properly dispose of the poultry waste. All provincial governments should look into this issue seriously and chalk out plans to provide funds to city governments/ municipal corporations for construction of sewerage treatment plants in their respective areas of responsibility.

Lt Col (r) Arshad N Qureshi

Islamabad