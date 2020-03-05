10 drowned as flooding sweeps away passenger buses in DG Khan

ISLAMABAD: At least ten people were drowned after four passenger buses swept away by flooding in Dera Ghazi Khan’s Sakhi Sarwar canal due to heavy rains on Wednesday.

According to private news channel, security personnel and rescue teams arrived at the scene and launched an operation. The rescue officials have so far found body of one man while search for the remaining passengers was underway.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister of Punjab has taken notice of the incident and directed the authorities to speed up rescue activities in the area.