Senior PML-N leaders visiting Karachi today to meet political parties

KARACHI: Top leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz are arriving in Karachi today (Wednesday) on a two-day visit to the city to meet leaders of various political parties.

The PML-N’s central senior vice-president and former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, the central secretary-general and former federal minister Ahsan Iqbal, central secretary information Marriyum Aurangzeb, and Senator Dr. Musadik Malik, are part of the visiting delegation. From the Karachi airport, the PML-N local leadership will take them in a procession to the mausoleum of the Quaid-e-Azam where they will pay tributes to the Father of the Nation, according to Khwaja Tariq Nazeer, a party’s provincial leader. They will also address the media.

Later, the PML-N leaders during the visit will meet leaders of the Mutahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, the Pak Sarzameen Party, the Jamaat-e-Islami and Dr. Farooq Sattar-led faction of the MQM and discuss the political situation in the country and that of Karachi ahead of the upcoming local body elections. The PML-N sources told The News said that Karachi visit is the part of the PML-N’s strategy to tour the county and meet political and religious parties to understand the ground situation, evolve a consensus among smaller political parties before initiating an anti-government drive and discuss opportunities for 'alliance and understandings' in upcoming local government polls.

On Wednesday evening, the central leaders will also address the party workers at Muslim League House, where, according to the party sources, they will also try to remove differences among the provincial president Shah Muhammad Shah and Karachi President Salman Khan who are running two parallel organizational structures of the party in Karachi. On Thursday noon, the PML-N leaders will attend a party's luncheon meeting at the residence of the party’s provincial president Shah.