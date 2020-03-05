Davis Cup: Aisam hints at playing opening day singles

ISLAMABAD: Amid fears of inclement weather, rival teams were reluctant to share their strategy for the Davis Cup playoff tie beginning on Friday (tomorrow).

While Slovenia did not disclose who would play the first singles, Pakistan’s Aisamul Haq hinted at the official press conference of both teams that he might play singles on Friday.

“When it comes to playing on grass, I always offer my services despite the fact that I no longer play singles on the international circuit. Whenever my country needs me, I always offer my services. Don’t be surprised if you see me playing singles on Friday. The decision, however, will be taken after considering all aspects and in consultation with the non-playing captain,” Aisam said.

Aqeel Khan and Aisam have rendered unprecedented services for the nation in Davis Cup for over two decades.

“We are ready for yet another challenge. Slovenia are here for the first time and must be looking for a win. But I believe when it comes to playing on grass courts, Pakistan is amongst the best in Asia. I would not say that we are clear favourites, still Pakistan have a good chance on grass,” Aisam said.

Non-playing captain Mushaf Zia said both teams had an equal chance, adding that Slovenia had services of some top current players. “Playing on grass is our forte, yet I believe Slovenia are enjoying services of some of the best current players which makes the competition really tough and interesting. So, I believe weather permitting it will really be a closely contested affair,” he said.

The former Davis Cup player praised Aqeel and Aisam’s services for Pakistan tennis. “Every time we need them, they stand up to the task and spearhead our campaign in the Davis Cup. It is because of the two that Pakistan have been enjoying a good long run among the top Asian Davis Cup playing teams.”

Slovenia’s non-playing captain Miha Mlakar, who spoke for his team, said they are used to playing indoors back home. “You hardly see indoor grass courts. We are not used to playing on grass and only exposed our players on the surface when we arrived here,” he said.

Mlakar refused to share the names of his two players for the opening day singles. “We have not decided on it yet. The draws will be held on Thursday (today) and we will take a decision by that time.”

He played down the absence of world No 61 Aljaz Bedene and No 141 Blaz Rola for the tie. “I think even without them, we have the capacity to beat Pakistan. We have some of the best players with us who are equally good and hopefully they will give Pakistan a really tough fight.”

Mlakar praised Pakistan’s hospitality, saying he felt at home the moment he landed here. “We have all found Pakistan people really friendly and hospitable,” he said.