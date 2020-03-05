Conference on building primary care capacity begins at RMU

Rawalpindi : A two-day international conference for medical professionals, providers, educators, administrators and policy makers on ‘Building Primary Care Capacity – Pakistan’s Critical Need’ kick started here at Rawalpindi Medical University (RMU) on Wednesday.

Higher Education Commission in collaboration with Association of Physicians of Pakistani Descent of North America (APPNA) and RMU is organizing the conference that is being attended by well over 1000 national and international medical professionals.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza attended the inaugural session of the workshop held at Latif Auditorium in Old Teaching Block of RMU while Chairman HEC Dr. Tariq Banuri, Vice Chancellor RMU Dr. Muhammad Umar, Chairman APPNA Dr. Shahid Rafiq and President APPNA Dr. Naheed Usmani spoke to the participants of the conference at the inaugural session.

The objective of the conference is to highlight importance of primary health care and family medicine in the country’s healthcare system. Apart from presentation of research papers by national and international experts, training sessions for junior doctors are being conducted in the conference.

Speaking at the inaugural session, Dr. Zafar Mirza said in Pakistan, the primary health care is in much poor state and Pakistan does not have more than 5000 family physicians. He said well over 70 per cent of the facilities in a healthcare system can be delivered through primary healthcare but the question is whether we are spending 70 per cent of our health budget on primary health care or not.

Referring to the government’s initiative Sehat Insaaf, he said the government has provided health cards to 7.5 million people. He said the (PTI) government’s vision on improvement of healthcare system is much clear.

Talking on patients of coronavirus in Pakistan, he said the situation is well under control and all the five patients so far confirmed in the country are stable while over 200 suspects have been tested for the illness.

He added at this stage, the federal government has not decided to close down schools. He said people should wash hands repeatedly with soup and should avoid going to crowded places.

Earlier in his welcome address, Professor Umar highlighted the importance of primary health care. He said Pakistani doctors are a great asset all around the globe and the RMU is working religiously to make healthcare facilities available for all in the region.