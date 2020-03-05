IAPEX 2020 concludes at Expo Centre Karachi

KARACHI: Third and last day of the International Exhibition of Building products, IAPEX 2020 organized by the Institute of Architects Pakistan – Karachi Chapter at the Expo Centre, Karachi.

The event showcases traditional and contemporary building materials and finishes, hardware, building, home, décor, furniture, fixtures and fittings, garden tools and many other building and home related products manufactured in Pakistan and internationally.

The IAPEX International Conference, running alongside the exhibition was attended by leading architects from Pakistan and students as well as distinguished architects from Indonesia, Nepal, Sweden and Sri Lanka.

The day commenced with presentation by sponsor Master Offisys. Ar. Zehra Aziz from Pakistan and Ar.Andy Rahman from Indonesia presented their works, followed by panel discussion moderated by Ar. Umair Ibrahim. After the distribution of mementos to speakers and moderators, concluding remarks were presented by conference co-convenor Ms.Kiran Ahmad.

IAPEX 2020 concluded with Gala Night dinner and musical evening organized for the IAP members and IAPEX 2020 exhibitors at a local Hotel. The Chairman IAP-Karachi Chapter Ar. Ramiz Baig delivered a welcome address followed by a speech by President IAP Ar. Muhammad Arif Changezi where he congratulated the Chairman, Convenor IAPEX 2020 and the entire organizing committee on a successful event.***