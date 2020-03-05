JI leader announces joining PTI in Oghi

MANSEHRA: Former Jamaat-e-Islami naib nazim for Oghi tehsil, Qazi Zahidullah, has joined Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz as he said he would now work with former MPA Mohammad Safdar Awan for the welfare of people in the district.

“I am fed up of JI district cabinet’s wrong policies and formally joining Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and now work for the uplift of the area using the new platform,” Zahidullah told a news conference in Oghi on Wednesday. He said that PML-N put Oghi on way to development but didn’t work for the uplift of people despite being part of successive governments in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “How can I remain in such a party whose district body conspired against me and didn’t provide me an opportunity to contest general elections in 2018 despite the fact that central and provincial bodies supported my nomination,” said Zahidullah. He said that former PML-N MNA Mohammad Safdar Awan, the son-in-law of deposed prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif, launched development schemes in the nook and corner of Oghi.

“Our children have been deprived of higher education and though PML-N government had approved Hazara University campus in Oghi, the PTI government scrapped the project, thus smashing the future of the youths,” said Zahidullah.