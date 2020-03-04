‘No room for corporal punishment in civilized society’

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet Tuesday took a serious notice of corporal punishment to children in schools and decided to ensure immediate implementation of the required measures to stop the practice.

Chairing the cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Imran Khan observed that in a civilized society no one could be allowed to mete out physical punishment to children, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan told the media.

She said the prime minister renewed his commitment to bring the elements involved in profiteering, hoarding and adulteration to book, observing that provision of relief to the people was the government's main priority.

He directed the provincial governments to devise an effective mechanism for calculating the demand and supply of edibles in the country, and take all measures to provide of items of daily use to the people on affordable rates, she added.

The cabinet members opined that the pro-people steps taken by the government had started paying dividends as the people had got relief, Dr Firdous said. At the outset of meeting, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar briefed the cabinet on improvement in the economic indicators.

Appreciating the performance of his economic team, the prime minister reiterated the government's firm resolve for providing relief to the common man.

The SAPM said Minister of Energy Omar Ayub Khan presented a comprehensiveroadmap on demand and supply of electricity, high rates of utility bills, circular debt, infrastructure and related issues.

The prime minister appreciated the performance of Energy Minister and his team, and called for an effective legislation to deal with big power thieves, who, he said, got away while the small fish were caught.

He directed for finding out of box solutions for energy losses and power distribution, with setting medium and long term goals. Appreciating the efforts of Energy Ministry, the premier called for more steps to check overbilling and high cost of electricity.

The prime minister issued directives to work out plans for the energy sector for next 25 years. The cabinet was informed that Turkey had expressed willingness to assist Pakistan in reformation of the power system as they had introduced reforms to protect consumers' rights and bring electricity tariff down.

Dr Firdous said the prime minster also issued directives for speeding up the legislation process for the revival of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council and directed Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak to approach the opposition parties for its approval from the Senate, where the government lacked majority.

She said Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza briefed the cabinet about the coronavirus situation in the country and the steps taken by the government to tackle it. The cabinet was informed that in all five cases of coronavirus had been reported so far. The cabinet rejected the Health Ministry's proposal for declaration of "health emergency" in the country to tackle the coronavirus, Dr Firdous said.

The cabinet emphasized the need to strengthen coordination between the provinces to increase awareness among the people. It was apprised that all out arrangements were being made at all the entry points of the country to screen the people coming from abroad.

Dr Firdous said the cabinet approved the Health Ministry's request for purchase of equipment to tackle the disease, with the directives to take the provinces on board. The cabinet also called for better screening at the entry points of the country and preparation of a data-base.

She said the prime minister directed the religious minister to prepare a plan for retrieving the Evacuee Trust's properties from the land mafia. Replying to the media questions, Dr Firdous said all the political parties should be united on legislation on issues of national importance.

The opposition was creating hurdles in the legislation for PMDC in the Senate. The government would, however, implement the court decision till the enactment of new law about the PMDC, she added.

To another query, the SAPM said the government had decided to quarantine the people, who had recently visited China and Iran. "It is our slogan ''Fight corona, not to fear from it''.