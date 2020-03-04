17 countries participate in Pakistan Army Team Spirit Competition-2020

RAWALPINDI: The 3rd International Pakistan Army Team Spirit (PATS) Competition-2020 is underway at National Counter Terrorism Centre and surroundings near Kharian.

The 7 Pakistan Army teams, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and international teams and representatives from 16 countries including Belarus, China, Egypt, Germany, Indonesia, KSA, Maldives, Palestine, Russia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA and Uzbekistan are participating in a three days long event, says an ISPR press release on Tuesday.

The competition is based on evaluating physical endurance, mental agility and tactical proficiency of the teams. Pakistan Army Team Spirit Competition has been converted into International PATS competition to share each other’s experiences particularly Pakistan Army’s achievements in war against terrorism.