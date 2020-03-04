5 officials suspended over child’s death due to dog-bite

SARGODHA: Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has suspended five officials over the death of a 10-year-old child due to a dog bite at Ratokala. The DC has recommended the Local Government and Community Development to take action under the PEEDA Act against them.

Earlier, on the directions of Commissioner Dr Farah Masood, the deputy commissioner appointed the district monitoring officer as an inquiry officer to submit a preliminary inquiry report. In his report, he recommended that Assistant Director Local Government Bhalwal Ansar Jameel, Chief officer Tehsil Council Bhawal Asadullah, former secretary Union Council Ratokala Jamsheed Ali, Focal Person for Elimination of Stray Dogs Campaign Muhammad Akram and present secretary Union Council 17 Ratokala Muhammad Ashraf were responsible for the death as they failed to fulfill their responsibilities during the campaign against elimination of stray dogs.

Seven water connections disconnected for non-payment: A crackdown is under way by the Metropolitan Corporation against non-payment of drainage and sewerage fees. According to the authorities, on the directions of the deputy commissioner, the action was taken against the persons, who had not paid dues of the Metropolitan Corporation, under the supervision of Tax Superintendent Malik Shoukat. The teams disconnected the water connections of Minhas family clinic, Lala Bhai hotel, Asghar Clinic, Misali Ravian Boys College, Kids Town and Al-Zahra Girls College.

Rescue 1122 performance: The Rescue-1122 Khushab has provided emergency services to 1,177 people in six minutes response time during February. District Emergency Officer Khushab Dr Nayyar Alam Khan told this scribe that total 22,394 calls were received and out of those only 1,169 calls were based on emergency. He asked the people to cooperate with the rescuers and contact in time for better relief. He added that the emergency rescuers were ready round-the-clock to ensure public safety at any cost while the masses should avoid fake calls.

Two killed in road accidents: Two people were killed while another injured in separate road accidents in Urban Area and Sahiwal police limits. M Fayyaz of Chak 40/NB and his friend Ghulam Abbas were walking along a road when a truck hit them near Chak 33 railway crossing. As a result, Fayyaz died on the spot while Ghulam Abbas was injured. In another accident, a tractor-trolley hit to death pedestrian Saeer near village Kudlathi. The injured was shifted to a hospital. The police have registered separate cases.

Man kills son, injures two others for property: A man killed his son and injured two others over a property dispute in Bhalwal Sadr police limits on Tuesday. Shaukat Hayat of Chak 26/NB had differences with his son Muhammad Zafar over the distribution of property. On the day of the incident, they quarreled with each other over the matter. In a fit of rage, Shaukat allegedly opened indiscriminate firing. As a result, Zafar died on the spot while his wife Nasreen and daughter Sadia Bibi were injured. The injured were shifted to the DHQ Hospital. The police have registered a case against the accused and started investigation.

19 arrested: Police on Tuesday arrested 19 accused, including 17 proclaimed offenders, and recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession. Bhalwal police team led by SHO Khateebur Rehman arrested two accused Ismail Khan and Sajid Ehsan and recovered 2,021 grams hashish, six rifles, two pistols and 4,000 bullets from them. Teams of different police stations conducted raids at different places in their limits and arrested 17 proclaimed offenders. They include Abid Hussain, Feroz, Abdul Ghafoor, M Asif, Nasrullah, Ghulam Mustafa, Qamar Abbas and Alam Hassan.