‘Ghakhar Sports Complex nears completion’

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Sports Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said Punjab govt, under the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar, is setting up network of modern sports facilities across the Punjab province so that talented youth of the province can train and nurture their sports talent as per the requirements of modern era.

Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti, in a statement on Tuesday, said that several top class sports facilities have been completed and similarly dozens are on verge of completion in various parts of province. “State of the Art Ghakhar (Gujranwala) Sports Complex is also near completion. This Sports Complex is laced with international level facilities like football and hockey stadia, cricket ground, gymnasium, athletics track, volleyball, tennis and badminton courts,” he added.

“Apart from introducing sports culture in the province, we are also organizing regular sports events to provide sufficient opportunities to talented young male and female players to express their potential. Recently, we hosted Kabaddi World Cup and then Punjab Martial Arts Games 2020 quite successfully,” Punjab Minister for Sports Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti elaborates. Bhatti, in his tweet message, also lauded all-rounder Shoaib Malik for his efforts to honour national sports stars under the banner of Pakistan Sports Award. It may be noted here that Pakistan Sports Awards is a platform introduced by all-rounder Shoaib Malik to acknowledge and honour the sports men and women of Pakistan belonging to different sports disciplines.