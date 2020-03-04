Students, teachers from Lahore visit Kumrat valley

DIR: A group of students and teachers from the Government College University Lahore on Tuesday visited the scenic Kumrat valley in Upper Dir.

The district administration Upper Dir had invited them to promote ecotourism in the district. The group of visitors carried out various activities to create awareness among the tourists and local population to maintain cleanliness and preserve forests.

Dr Irfana Liaqat and Hafiz Munir Ahmed led the group. The students collected garbage and planted saplings at various places in the valley. Assistant Commissioner, Sheringal, Muhammad Saqib Khan said that the group was invited by the district administration Upper Dir to promote tourism. He said the visit was part of the activities being carried out under the Upper Dir's Volunteer Task Force programme. The 39-member group was also registered in Volunteer Task Force.

He said the district administration had chalked out a plan to carry out various activities in order to promote tourism and create awareness among the people about the preservation of forests and natural beauty.

aThe visiting students were also briefed about the efforts being made by the district administration to promote tourism in Upper Dir.

They were also briefed about the area dynamics and socio-economic and cultural profile of the valley.

They were also briefed about tourists facilitation number established by the district administration to provide information to the tourists and entertain their complaints. The group members thanked the district administration of Upper Dir for inviting them.

They said that they would undertake visits on a regular basis to the picturesque Kumrat valley and other tourists destinations in Upper Dir. The students said that they would also invite other tourists to visit these scenic places to promote tourism in Upper Dir.