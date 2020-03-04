Ex-cop may have been behind abductions of Dua, Bisma

Though the police are yet to arrest the gang behind the kidnappings of Dua Mangi and Bisma Saleem, who were released after paying their ransoms last year, the law enforcers have reportedly identified the group involved in the two cases.

According to reports, the investigating officials have found three hideouts of the kidnappers in Karachi. They suspect that Dua and Bisma may have been kidnapped by the same gang, and that the group may have members of a nationalist group and a former police officer as members. The gang reportedly kept both the abducted women in an apartment building in Block-2 of the upmarket Clifton neighbourhood. Police believe that the group is divided into three sub-groups: one is involved in snatching vehicles, another is involved in kidnappings and the third invests ransom money in different businesses.

It has also been reported that the flat where Dua and Bisma had been kept was being renovated in a bid to destroy all evidences when the investigators reached there, while raids are being conducted across the province to arrest the members of the gang involved. However, the police officials concerned were unavailable for comments when contacted.

Twenty-year-old Dua was kidnapped from Khayaban-e-Bukhari on November 30, 2019 by unidentified men while she was accompanied by her friend Haris Fateh Soomro. During the attempt to abduct her, the kidnappers also shot and critically injured Soomro. However, Dua, whose kidnapping had shocked the entire city, suddenly returned home following the payment of a hefty ransom by her family.

Some half a year before Dua’s kidnapping, Bisma Saleem, another 20-year-old, was kidnapped in May last year by unidentified people when she arrived back at her home from a tea shop in the upmarket DHA neighbourhood. She was later released after the payment of ransom.