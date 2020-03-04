Five men held for harassing, threatening two women

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday claimed to have arrested five suspects for their allegedly threatening and harassing two woman in Karachi.

The suspects, namely Zeeshan Shareef, Abdul Nawab, Umair Nawab, Muhammad Zain and Muhammad Rizwan, were apprehended during a series of raids conducted by the FIA’s Cybercrime Circle, headed by sub-inspector Sabeen Ghouri, in different areas of Karachi.

According to the FIA spokesperson, an enquiry was registered in the FIA Karachi on the complaint of one of the women against unknown persons.

The complainant said the suspects were threatening and harassing her and her cousin via WhatsApp messages which contained their obscene images. She said the suspects wanted them “to fulfil their ulterior motives and illicit desires”.

The spokesperson said the mobile phones of the arrested suspects were technically analysed after which it came out that obscene images of both the victims were present in their mobile phones.

The spokesperson said all suspects were found involved in transmission of the obscene material of the victims to each other as well as to the victims, using their own SIMs and WhatsApp numbers.

The spokesperson said the suspects also sent the obscene images to family members of the victims. The suspects committed the offence punishable under Sections 20, 21, 24 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016 read with Sections 109, 420 of the Pakistan Penal Code, the spokesperson said. A case has been registered against the suspects.