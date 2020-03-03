Over 10,000 cops deployed in Lahore for PSL

LAHORE: Lahore Police (Operations Wing) is all set to implement its comprehensive security plan for the remaining T-20 matches of Pakistan Super League session V cricket series continuing from today (Tuesday) at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

According to the security plan, more than 10,000 police officers, including 16 SPs, 34 DSPs, 103 Inspectors, Sub-Inspectors and 515 subordinates will perform security duties to ensure foolproof security of players as well as citizens visiting the stadium.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations Wing) Lahore Rai Babar Saeed while giving details of the security strategy, said that maximum efforts had been made to least disturb the business activities during the matches and zero-route will be provided to the teams by closing the roads for minimum time only during the movements of teams from their residential places to the stadium and vice versa.