NAB moves another reference against Zardari, Nawaz, Gilani

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday moved a reference pertaining to Toshakhana (treasure house) vehicles to an accountability court against former president Asif Ali Zardari and two former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani.

The anti-corruption watchdog also named Omni Group’s head Anwar Majeed and his son Abdul Ghani Majeed in the reference connected with the fake accounts scam. The anti-corruption body said Zardari, Sharif and Gilani had obtained vehicles from Toshakhana illegally and paid only 15 per cent cost through Anwar Majeed and Ghani Majeed. The reference alleged being the then president and Pakistan Peoples Party Co-chairman Zardari also got vehicles as gift from Libya and United Arab Emirates (UAE), adding the accused kept the vehicles in his personal use rather than handing them over to Toshakhana.

It further said former prime minister Gilani gifted a vehicle in 2008 to Sharif, although the beneficiary was not holding any post, adding the cost of the vehicle was paid by Ghani Majeed through a fake account. The NAB said former premier Sharif deliberately got benefit from Gilani during the PPP’s regime.

The NAB prayed the court to take action against the accused after conducting their trial. Meanwhile, the NAB submitted a request to the accountability court to seize a plot of Ghani Majeed in Karachi’s cantonment area. The same court accepted the anti-graft body’s request to seize the house of Zardari situated in Clifton, Karachi.