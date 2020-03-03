‘United face execution problems’

ISLAMABAD: Hard hitting opening batsman Luke Ronchi admitted Islamabad United were facing execution problems that had been hurting their campaign in the Pakistan Super League.

The former two time champions, United have two wins from six matches they have played so far. During the last two outings at the Pindi Stadium, Islamabad have failed to defend total in 180s. Quetta Gladiators snatched win against United as Ben Cutting hit two towering sixes against Amad Butt and later Alex Hales, Sharjeel Khan and Imad Wasim extended same treatment to the United bowlers, hitting up high winning target, striking fours and sixes against the depleted attack.

“I have to admit our execution plan is not up to the mark. It is not about batting or bowling it is the execution plan that is not working properly. We always have had a game plan but the execution is not there. Sometimes we don’t bat well when there is a requirement. Sometimes we bowled badly,” Ronchi said. Commenting on the match against Karachi Kings that Islamabad lost even after posting a good total, he said he did not think there was anything wrong with team approach.

“Batting up front was a bit difficult Sunday evening. We took time to settle down. Once we got our acts together we put up 106 runs for unbeaten fourth wicket. There is no doubt that our bowling failed to defend the target that was defendable on couple of occasions. There we lacked execution plan,” he said.

When questioned as which Pakistani young player impressed him most, he said there were more than one. “PSL is full of talented players. You can’t name one or two. But when you talk about international cricket there is a lot to do when it comes to performing in international cricket. So these players need more tuning up and exposure before embarking on international campaign.”

Ronchi praised United’s decision to appoint Shadab as captain of the team. “He is good and has the capacity to lead from the front. He is a good fielder, bowler and a batsman and is a complete package.”