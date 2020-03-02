close
Mon Mar 02, 2020
BR
Bureau report
March 2, 2020

House attacked with grenade

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: No casualty was reported in a grenade attack on a house in Phase 6 in Hayatabad here Sunday. An official said unidentified attackers hurled a hand-grenade at a house in Phase 6. The explosion caused by the hand-grenade damaged the building, but did not cause any casualty. A house in Gulbahar was also attacked in a similar fashion a day back. The police started investigation.

