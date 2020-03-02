Reading culture stays alive in Rawalpindi

Book worms are still found in Rawalpindi city, despite being impacted by TV internet. There are lots of old books shops in the city -- a big source of rare and precious books about paintings, the arts, literature, history, foreign novels/short stories etc. that keeps city's reading culture alive.

Shabbir Haider’s shop in Commercial Market Satellite Town preserves loads of old books which help doctoral candidates prepare their theses, therefore, many of the visitors there are researchers and teachers.

“I find books of my taste at old book shops across the city either in old books shops or on display along the pavements at various points of the city. Being an old person, I often search for adventurous novels, history books, and rare literature that capture memories of my old days,” says Uzma Bukhari.

Jamil Naqvi, an old books store owner, says: "I began to trade books in 1990s. But my father has been involved in the business since 1970s. The old book trade was in its heyday in that period. When I retired from the Pakistan Air Force, I decided to help my father sell books. Now after his demise I am continuing this business. I had never considered selling books before.”

"Many people bring their collection of books here to sell, which provides the stock for my store. But the job is not as good as it was in the past. Historic books have become rare, because many of them are owned by private collectors. As living standards have improved, many people prefer to keep their books in their family libraries,” adds Jamil.

“This business is packed with wonders as well. One day a young man came in and found his father’s old book that had his signature on it. He appeared very pleased to discover it,” says Ishrat Hussain, another old books seller.

"On another occasion, a poor student dropped in, and while talking with him, I came to know his love for books, so I gave him the book he loved free of cost. Literature students are regular customers at my shop,” adds Ishrat.

These book shops are also destinations for students searching for inexpensive textbooks and also other readers who are looking for reasonably priced books that suit their taste.

"I often come here to hunt for second-hand cheap books for my studies. There are a lot of interesting books in these old stacks," says Aneela Hasan, a student, searching for books spread along pavements near College Chowk Saidpur Road.

"Reading is different from watching TV or surfing the internet. I like collecting books and have established my own library. I believe our reading culture will live on and grow," says Nisar Turabi.