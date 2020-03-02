‘Punjab govt to reduce police duty to eight hours’

ISLAMABAD:Prime Minister Imran Khan does not believe in forging any deal with anyone, including Nawaz Sharif.

All available options, including arrest through Interpol, would be utilised to bring back former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Nawaz's consultants had failed to justify his stay.

The Punjab government is set to reduce the working hours of provincial police to eight hours, improve human resource efficiency and operational autonomy, Chief Minister’s spokesman Usman Saeed Basra said.

In an interview with APP, he said the Punjab government had allocated Rs500 million for improving police structure especially human resource efficiency to purge it from political influence.

He said Rs13 billion would be spent on the uplift of Dolphin Force in Punjab. He said market committee heads had been tasked to control price hike in collaboration with local administration.

The delay in the appointment of market committee heads contributed to aggravating price hike situation, he said. Media was badly used in recent artificial flour crisis. Overall moral decline also contributed to flour crisis, he commented.

An effective mechanism to distribute flour quota distribution among flour mills would be started to avoid exploitation of the facility, he informed. The government was giving Rs309 billion subsidy on agriculture, he said adding Orange Train is white elephant. The Punjab government would have to pay Rs30 billion per annum subsidy to keep the orange train moving, Basra said.