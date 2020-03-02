Slovenian team reaches Islamabad for Davis Cup tie

ISLAMABAD: Slovenian Davis Cup team reached Islamabad Sunday to play Davis Cup Asian Oceania play off tie against Pakistan.

The Slovenian team was received at the Islamabad International Airport by the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Secretary Col. Gul Rehman(R) and Liaison Officer Imran Sheikh and was provided the entire protocol and security umbrella.

The Serena Hotel Management also received them with traditional hospitality and courtesies. The Slovenian team visited Davis Cup venue at Pakistan Sports Complex.The tie is set to be played on March 6-7