Jamaat-i-Islami plans women moot, walk on 8th

Islamabad: The Jamaat-i-Islami has announced that it will mark the Women's Day on March 8 by organising a national moot, Khawateen Takreem Conference, and a walk in the federal capital with its central head, Senator Sirajul Haq, being in attendance. Also, an awareness campaign will be carried out across the country until March 20 to highlight the need for the protection of the women's respect and dignity through conferences, seminars, walks and rallies.

The announcement was made by Jamaat-i-Islami Pakistan deputy secretary general and former MNA Aisha Syed and Punjab Nazima of the party Sakina Shahid during a news conference here on Sunday.

Aisha Syed and Sakina Shahid said the Jamaat-i-Islami advocated the participation of women in the process of national development and progress in line with the teachings of Islam. They said stronger families were imperative for a stronger nation.