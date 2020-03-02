Pakistan has vast tourism potential, says Dutch envoy

HARIPUR: Netherlands Ambassador to Pakistan Wouter Plomp has said that Pakistan is a peaceful country with vast tourism potential to attract tourists from across the globe.

“Pakistan is home to a number of cultural heritages of other faiths and countries along with eye-catching picturesque valleys.” he expressed these views while talking to reporters during his private visit to Khanpur.

His wife Henriette Plomp and some other family members and embassy officials accompanied the envoy. Raja Shahab Sikandar, the paternal grandson of late veteran politician Raja Sikandar Zaman Khan, hosted the visit. He briefed the guests about the history of Khanpur valley, Khanpur dam and its archaeological and picturesque importance. They were received at the Nikra Bungalow, the residence of former late politician. They were later taken to orange orchards and served with Khanpuri red blood oranges.

The envoy also had round of Bhamala Archaeology Complex, the 2nd to 5th century CE and evinced interest in the history and conservation strategy for the world's largest Buddha statue that is 1,700 years old and 48 feet long.

Talking to reporters, Plomp said that Pakistan was a peaceful county having number of tourists sites and valleys that have the potential to attract tourists from across the world. He said that besides ecotourism, Pakistan especially Khanpur area in KP province housed a number of cultural heritage site of other faiths, which were of international fame like Bhamala site.

He appreciated the efforts of Pakistani authorities for conservation of cultural Buddhist sites. He said that he had visited different parts of Pakistan but it was his firstever visit to Khanpur where he enjoyed the tourism and heritage sites.