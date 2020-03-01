NJPMC concerned about backlog of cases

LAHORE: The National Judicial Policy Making Committee (NJPMC) on Saturday expressed concern over backlog of cases in all cadres of judiciary and resolved to fill all vacant posts in the judiciary within six months.

A meeting of the committee held at the Supreme Court’s Lahore Registry noted vacancies in administrative tribunals and special courts working under federal and provincial jurisdictions and remarked that there is a huge number of pendency of revenue, banking and commercial cases which may affect public revenues and the economy.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmad presided over the meeting being chairman of the NJPMC. Federal Shariat Court Chief Justice Muhammad Noor Meskanzai, Sindh High Court Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M Shaikh, Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth, Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah, Balochistan High Court Chief Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail and Lahore High Court Chief Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh attended the meeting.

The CJP remarked that the NJPMC in order to provide speedy justice to the deserving litigants has done substantial work under its mandate, however, there is still room for further progress. He observed that the vacancies in all cadres of judiciary and administrative tribunals and special courts be immediately filled for clearance of backlog.

It was also resolved at the meeting that the high courts may maintain a calendar whereby the process of appointment could be initiated in advance against a post which was likely to fall vacant. It observed that the high courts should take up the issue with respective federal and provincial governments for resolution as non-filling of vacant posts increased backlog, which compromised trust of the public in the judiciary.

The meeting directed the NJPMC secretary to make arrangements for putting in place “Case Follow Management Systems” in all the administrative tribunals and special courts. It also decided that adjudication of old appeals and writ petitions may be prioritized.

The NJPMC remarked that a recent judgment by the SC regarding gender-based violence/juvenile justice should be disseminated to judicial officers entrusted with GBV and juvenile justice and child-related cases. The committee also directed its secretary to collect district-wise data from police and judiciary regarding juveniles who were kept in police lockup, handcuffed and produced in courts along with adult offenders/accused, in violation of Juvenile Justice System Act 2018. The committee was briefed about the performance of cells established in the high courts for eradication of corruption. It resolved that zero tolerance should be adopted against corruption. It approved recommendation of the National Judicial Automation Committee (NJAC) regarding the establishment of a core team of the National Judicial Automation Unit (NJAU) at the old building of the Federal Judicial Academy.