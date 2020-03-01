Lahore races: Mian Waheed Cup main attraction today

Asher Butt : LAHORE: With a largest field of participants from class VI and division III and IV, the Mian Abdul Waheed Memorial Cup, which is the main challenge, would have a contest of nerves and endurance between the young and thoroughbreds here on the 27th day winter meeting 2019-2020 of Lahore Race Club on Sunday, March 1.

As the accepted order of running goes, there are six Mona Stud Plate races other than the cup. Race four, five and six, which is a cup, are of 1100 mertres distance while the remaining are of a miles run. As the races start at 12.30 pm, the cup race is expected at around 3.30 pm.

The Memorial Cup has 17 registrations approved to go head to head but Lorenzo is believed better of every other. It might find Friends Forever troublesome from among them, which also have several big names of the course.

First race favourite for win is Encounter Specialist, place Dancing Beauty and fluke Turab Prince while the line-up is completed by Mona Ask Me, Its Me, Classic Lady, Naveed Choice, Anmole One, Days Gone and Bano.

Second race favourite for win is Safdar Princess, place She and fluke Take Care while the line-up is completed by Fakhr-e-Shorkot, Miss Boy, Ibram Prince, Lalazaar, Shining Armour, Taha Princess, Smiling Again, King Queen, Baa Aytbar and Crown Jewel.

Third race favourite for win is Natalia, place Silken Black and fluke Zoaq-e-Yaqeen while the line-up is completed by Hawa Hawai, Miss Ravi Road, Tabdeeli Aie, Chan Punjabi, Jonti Road, New Market, Jhon Princess, Black Storm, Tell Me, Evening Star, Super Asia, Lucky Is Me and Chhota Jhara.

Fourth race favourite for win is Missing My Love, place Rashk-e-Qamar and fluke Banjo while the line-up is completed by Dazzling, Forever One, Samore Princess and Sweet Golden.

Fifth race favourite for win is Khan Jee, place Sher Garh Queen and fluke Khadim while the line-up is completed by Secret Lady, Tiffany's, Gondal Choice and Gondal Gift.

Sixth Mian Abdul Waheed Memorial CuP race favourite for win is Lorenzo, place Friends Forever and fluke Jharra while the line-up is completed by Fair Beauty, Sanctity, Quick Shot, Cameo, Special One, Tiger Jet, Golden Ring, Innocent One, Turning Light, The Kingdom, Salam-e-Dera, Barbarians Charge, Famous One and Legacy.

Seventh race favourite for win is Big Foot, place Minding and fluke After Hero while the line-up is completed by Neeli The Great, Pehlwan, Mehak and Balam Bhai.