PU cancels hostel accommodation of 14 students

LAHORE : In the wake of Friday’s violent clashes at the Punjab University (PU), the university administration while suspending 14 students from the university rolls has also cancelled their hostel accommodation.

The case has been forwarded to the university’s Disciplinary Committee for further disciplinary action, which according to the sources, may impose major penalty such as expulsion from the university.

These 14 students were involved in fighting with each other and the university’s security guards on Feb. 28. “This act of the students is a serious breach and violation of the University discipline rules, against the integrity and interest of the educational institution and created a law and order situation at the University, such conduct and behaviour of the students has badly injured the reputation of the University”, reads the order issued by the PU Registrar Dr Muhammad Khalid Khan. Nine of these students are from the PU’s Institute of Social & Cultural Studies (ISCS), two from the Law College and one each from Institute of Chemical Engineering & Technology, Department of Philosophy and the Hailey College of Commerce.

They are Muzaffar Ahmad, Ansar Abbas, Qaisar Khan, Naseem Ahmad, M Umer Ilyas, Kabir Sohail, Bilal Luqman, Arslan Arshad, M Abdullah, Shahzaib Arif, Babar Hussain, Muhammad Rehan, Muhammad Waqas and Imran Khan. PU Vice Chancellor ordered the suspension of these students under Regulations 5, 6, 7 and 8 of the University of the Punjab Act 1973 related to the Code of Conduct of students and upon breaching of undertaking submitted by the students at the time of admission.

degrees: The degree-awarding ceremony of the Punjab University’s Institute of Social and Cultural Studies (ISCS) was held here on Saturday in which degrees were awarded to 110 students of BS (Hons) Sociology session 2015-19. Addressing the ceremony, PU Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar said that there was need to create new knowledge for socio-economic development of the country. He said ‘we must realise the sensitivities of our time and work hard’. He said the future of Pakistan was in the hands of the youth who should come forward and play their role.

The Pro VC congratulated the graduates and their parents and advised them to work with honesty in their professional life. ISCS Director Prof Dr Rubina Zakar said the concept of education was linked with moral, emotional, intellectual and civic transformation of the students. She advised the students to work for the welfare of the humanity and make Pakistan a dignified country among the comity of nations.