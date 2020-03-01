CPO devises ‘Khuli Kutchery’ culture to solve public complaints

Rawalpindi: City Police Officer (CPO) DIG Muhammad Ahsan Younas urged on police officials to redress public issues by holding 'Khuli Kutchery' on daily basis in their respective offices and police stations.

In a directive issued from CPO office Rawalpindi, all the senior police officials of Rawalpindi district and respective Station Head Officers (SHOs) were directed to ensure presence in their offices from 03:00pm to 05:00pm daily to listen public issues by making efforts to resolve public grievances at police station level.

In this regard, a new policing culture is taking lead in the garrison city where police officers remain present in their respective offices to address public issues and grievances at the police station level.

SHOs are specifically directed from CPO office to take prompt action on complaints of public at 'Khuli Kutchery' and remain vigilant to resolve public complaints. CPO has also urged on public to visit CPO office if police officials did not pay heed to their issues and complaints at police stations.

CPO Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas has resolved that police is willing not only to ensure protection of lives and properties of citizens but also alert to address public complaints.

CPO also remains present in his office from 03:00pm to 05:00pm to listen public complaints where visitors are not only served with tea but directives are also issued to respective police officials to take prompt action on complaints of citizens.

Khuli Kutchery at CPO office Rawalpindi is being arranged in a daily routine to listen public complaints and phone calls are made to concerned police officials to address public complaints within specified deadline remarks from CPO.

CPO Office has also issued categorical instructions for police officials that any delay will not be tolerated to address public complaints on applications as marked from CPO office.

CPO has also made it public that if any police official demonstrates delaying tactics to address public complaints, they can contact him in person at CPO office Rawalpindi at Khuli-Kutchery that is held daily from.03:00pm to 05:00pm.0