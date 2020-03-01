Owners of franchised utility stores seek relief package

TIMERGARA: The owners of franchised utility stores on Saturday asked Prime Minister Imran Khan and minister for industries and production to include their outlets in his relief package as earlier announced for the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) in the country.

Talking to The News, the office-bearers of franchised utility stores’ association Ikramullah, Sajjad Muhammad and others complained that their stores were treated step-motherly by the government.

The owners threatened to come on roads if their demand was not met.

The owners said they were providing quality, unadulterated and genuine food and non-food items to costumers like the regular utility stores in the area under the public-private partnership policy of the government.

They said they had invested in the business on their own to help the government and pay to the corporation in advance. They said there had been about 50 franchise utility stores functioning in Malakand division.

The owners said that main utility stores situated far away from general public while the franchised stores provided them with all essential commodities.

They complained that the corporation forced them to sell 80 per cent other things to costumers on purchase of 20 per cent subsidised supply like ghee, sugar and flour. They said the USC decision would further burden the poverty-stricken people.

The owners demanded the government to allow them sale of 50 per cent other commodities on purchase of 50 per cent subsidised items.

“On one hand the Prime Minister is claiming to provide jobs to youth but on the other youth already on jobs are made jobless,” Ikramullah said, adding the corporation management was misbehaving with owners of franchised utility stores.

The owners demanded the prime minister and minister concerned to take notice of the matter and issue directives to the USC not to force franchised stores to sell 80 per cent unsubsidised commodities to costumers.