Two hurt in Peshawar roof collapse

PESHAWAR: Two persons were injured when the roof of a house collapsed in Gulberg locality due to torrential rain on Saturday. An official said that ambulances of the Rescue 1122 were rushed to the spot and carried out rescue operation.
A teenager boy identified as Shan and a 20-year old girl, who sustained injuries in the roof collapse, were shifted to the hospital.
