close
Sun Mar 01, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
BR
Bureau report
March 1, 2020

Two hurt in Peshawar roof collapse

National

BR
Bureau report
March 1, 2020

PESHAWAR: Two persons were injured when the roof of a house collapsed in Gulberg locality due to torrential rain on Saturday. An official said that ambulances of the Rescue 1122 were rushed to the spot and carried out rescue operation.

A teenager boy identified as Shan and a 20-year old girl, who sustained injuries in the roof collapse, were shifted to the hospital.

Latest News

More From Pakistan