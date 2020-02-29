Five abducted sisters recovered, accused held

GUJRANWALA: Police have recovered five abducted sisters and arrested the accused at Gakhar Mandi on Friday.

Reportedly, Asghar gave an application to the police stating that accused Ashfaq took his five daughters for providing them jobs in different houses about six months ago. He said that the accused did not allow him to meet his daughters. On the application, the Gakhar police raided and arrested accused Ashfaq and recovered the girls from different areas.

INQUIRY ORDERED: The IGP on Friday ordered an inquiry against the police officials for allegedly tortured to death a citizen during a raid.

Reportedly, a police party comprising of ASI Mehmood Bajwa, Kaleemullah, constables Irshad and Muhammad Boota conducted a raid at the residence of accused Waqas where police officials allegedly tortured Ejaz, uncle of Waqas, for showing resistance, which caused his death.

Later, on the complaint of Wabash, the IGP has ordered the police officers to conduct an inquiry into the incident.

DACOITS ON THE RAMPAGE: Dacoits and thieves took away cash, gold ornaments, vehicles and other valuables in seven incidents here on Friday.Two armed men intercepted Huzaifa Akbar at Dhulley and snatched cash from him while robbers looted cash and gold ornaments from a family at Cantt. Thieves took away valuables from the house of Nafeesa at Kotwali area while the cattle of Muhammad Asghar was stolen from his house at Sohdra. Unknown thieves took away cattle of Ashiq Hussain while motorcycle of Imran was stolen from Khiali. Thieves stole cash, gold ornaments and other valuables from the house of Tufail Ahmed. Police have registered cases.