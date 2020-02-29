Chaudhry Sugar Mills case: Nawaz exempted from personal appearance till March 30

LAHORE: An accountability court on Friday again granted exemption to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif from personal appearance by March 30 on medical grounds in Chaudhry Sugar Mills alleged money-laundering case.

As the hearing commenced on Friday, counsel for Nawaz Sharif implored the court to grant exemption to his client, pleading that his client was not well yet. He requested the court to halt the case proceedings arguing the co-accused in case Yousaf Abbas had been granted bail from Lahore High Court and the bureau yet has not filed the reference. The counsel requested the court to halt proceedings of the case till filings of the reference. On the other hand, NAB prosecutor argued that Nawaz Sharif had not submitted his fresh medical reports. The prosecutor also informed the court that investigations are underway and the bureau is likely to file reference soon. The prosecutor requested the court to not extend exemption of Mian Nawaz Sharif.

However, the court after hearing arguments of both parties granted exemption to Nawaz Sharif by March 30 while refusing Nawaz’s counsel plea of halting case proceedings.

Meanwhile, an accountability court extended judicial remand of opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz for 14 days in a case related to assets beyond means.

Hamza’s indictment in an interim reference of Ramzan Sugar Mills case was due today but adjourned by March 6 as the judge concerned was on leave.

Previously, the court had handed over copies of the interim reference to the accused. As per Ramzan Sugar Mills reference, NAB blamed Hamza Shahbaz for his alleged role being the chief executive of the Ramzan Sugar Mills to get constructed a drain facilitating his mill with the public money in Chiniot.

The then chief minister Shahbaz Sharif allegedly approved an amount of Rs210 million for construction of the drain.

Earlier, NAB had grilled Suleman Shahbaz, but he went to the United Kingdom and never returned to join investigations.