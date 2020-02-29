Lahore: Raja Basharat chairs meeting Civil Secretariat

LAHORE: A meeting was held in the Civil Secretariat chaired by Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat, attended among others by the Minister for Housing, Mian Mahmood-ul-Rashid, DG LDA and affiliated officers.

According to a press release issued here Friday, the meeting reviewed the proposed amendments to the LDA Private Housing Schemes Rules 2014 and the draft LDA Land Use Rules 2020. LDA officials briefed that no residential scheme could be started without the LDA’s prior permission as per the new amendments while the master plan must be presented to the general public before the scheme is launched.

No other scheme of the name already in the LDA record can be started; however, further phases can be made and in each scheme, keeping at least 7% area open, planting the trees and construction of sidewall will be required.