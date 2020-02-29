Protest over unemployment, price hike staged in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Tehreek Naujawanan Pakistan staged a demonstration outside Peshawar Press Club to protest against the growing price hike and unemployment in the country.

Led by Tehreek’s press secretary Ali Mohammad Khan, the protestors chanted slogans against the government, which they said had failed to honour its commitment up till now. The speakers said the increasing price hike and unemployment had increased the problems of people but the rulers have adopted silence and left the people in the lurch. They asked the government to take practical steps to rid the nation of the prevailing unrest and disappointment.