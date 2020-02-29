Coronavirus web portal launched

Islamabad : Assisted by the National Information Technology Board (NITB), the Ministry of National Health Services Friday launched a web portal offering latest information and updates on various aspects of the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-2019).

“The NITB team has activated this portal for the general public on behalf of the Ministry of Health within the shortest possible timeframe. We are hoping that this tool will serve as an effective source of information for all,” the CEO of NITB Shabahat Ali Shah stated at the launching.

The PM’s Special Assistant on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza also tweeted saying, “In addition to the 1169 COVID19 helpline, we are also launching an online coronavirus platform for Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) about the disease. Please go to app.nhsrc.gov.pk for more info and spread this among your friends, family and followers.”

The web portal has been created in view of the rising threat of COVID-19 in various countries. The portal contains details about the symptoms of COVID-19, its spread in humans, incubation period, protective measures, as well as travel and medical advisories, among other information.