‘No fear’: Pilgrims in Saudi Arabia defy virus risks

Makkah, Saudi Arabia: Cleaners scrub and sterilise the floors of Makkah´s Grand Mosque after fears of coronavirus led Saudi Arabia to suspend pilgrim visas, but worshippers appear unfazed — confident of God´s protection.

Saudi Arabia, home to Islam’s holiest sites, on Thursday suspended entry by foreigners for the year-round “umrah” pilgrimage, an unprecedented move that has left tens of thousands in limbo.

It has also sparked uncertainty over the annual hajj pilgrimage scheduled for July. But Nadia Bettam, a 50-year-old Algerian donning a veil to perform umrah for the first time, counted herself fortunate as she arrived in Makkah five days before Riyadh´s abrupt decision. “I have no fear. We are in the hands of God,” said Bettam, 50, wearing a face mask and accompanied by her sister Fatima. “What matters for us is worship, but we are taking precautions. Saudi Arabia has so far reported no coronavirus cases but there are mounting concerns over a spike in infections across the Middle East. The Grand Mosque was packed with worshippers like Bettam on Friday, underscoring how faith often trumps health concerns and the challenge of disease control. Floors of the Grand Mosque are washed four times a day and 13,500 carpets in areas designated for prayer are regularly cleaned, according to the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA). Grand Mosque official Jaber Wadani said the “best cleaning and sterilisation methods” were in use, with all carpets scrubbed and perfumed daily. AFP saw cleaning crews wearing green face masks sterilising doors with disinfectants including chlorine. Face masks are useful in guarding against infections, said Robina Mahmoud, leading a group of 105 pilgrims from the Netherlands. Her group was also taking precautions such as regularly washing their hands.