Nadal breezes into semis at Acapulco tennis

LOS ANGELES: World No. 2 Rafael Nadal remained on course for his third ATP Mexico Open title by breezing past South Korea’s Kwon Soon-woo 6-2, 6-1 in their quarter-final clash on Thursday.

Top seed Nadal eased into the semi-finals with his best performance of the week as he continues to jackhammer his way through the men’s singles draw at the hardcourt event in Acapulco, Mexico. The Spaniard finished the night with 25 winners to 11 unforced errors, and saved all eight break points he faced.

Next up for Nadal is Grigor Dimitrov, who ousted third seed Stan Wawrinka 6-4, 6-4 earlier in the day.The 2014 champion Dimitrov ended a five-match losing streak against the Swiss Wawrinka. He has now won five of 12 career meetings between the two and improved to 11-2 overall at this tournament. Nadal boosted his record to 18-2 overall at this event by winning in straight sets over Kwon, who kept the games close but didn’t have much to show for it in the final scoreline. Dimitrov, 28, improved to 7-4 this season and is through to his first semi-final of year.