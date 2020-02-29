PFA seals juice factory, food points

LAHORE :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) under the supervision of its Director General Irfan Memon raided and sealed a juice factory over the use of expired ingredients on Friday.

According to the details, Warda Foods Factory was sealed which was producing juice, ketchup and mayonnaise with expired ingredients. During the raid, the authority seized a huge quantity of expired food items including 2,700kg expired carrot pulp, 2,760kg apple pulp, 1,800kg sauce and 1,750kg mayonnaise.

PFA DG Irfan Memon said that hazardous juices, ketchup and mayonnaise were being produced by adding chemicals and fungus infested raw material. Insects, rusted and dirty pots and poor storage in production area were also found. Lose colours were being used in the preparation of food.

Meanwhile, he said that dairy safety team set pickets at Ganga Stop at Pattoki and checked 4,600 litre milk which was being transported on vehicles.

During raids in different districts of Punjab, PFA once again shut down Khaleel Mirch Chakki (grinding) over interference in the functioning of the authority and de-sealing the business without completing the legal procedure in Faisalabad. Ali Fat Rendering Unit was sealed for not having a record and agreement with a biodiesel company. Two chicken shops were sealed over stinky environment and worst condition of hygiene. Apart from that, workers of the shops did not have medical certificates.

In Rawalpindi area, PFA close down Qasim Traders and Adeel Traders and two other food points for storing expired cold drinks, selling tainted chillies and for unhygienic conditions. Further, PFA Attock team sealed Sher Ahmed General Store and Shoaib Ali Best Store for poor arrangements of cleanliness in the production area and non-compliance of warning notices.

PFA food safety teams of Chakwal closed down Ghamkol Sharif Pakwan Centre, Punjab Poultry Service and Hafiz Pakwan Centre due to using chemical drums, an abundance of insects in productions area, dirty environment and for ignoring the previous warnings notices issued to it by the authority.

Meat safety team raided Adnan Meat Shop in Sialkot and sealed it for not having an integrated system to control pests, failing to produce medical certificates and poor hygiene. In Gujarat, the authority closed down Butt Bakers and Rohania Sweets due to to use of adulterated khoya in sweets and for failing to meet food standards.