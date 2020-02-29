PFF League-B division from March 10

KARACHI: Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee is going to conduct the 12th PFF League (B division) from March 10 to April 5, it was announced on Friday. The qualifying round of the league will be played in Quetta, Faisalabad and Karachi. The club leg matches will be played in Lahore from March 23. The dates of the final round will be announced after the completion of the qualifying round, the NC said.

As many as 18 outfits will feature in the qualifiers:Police, Railways, Sindh Government Press (SGP), Pakistan Steel, Gwadar Port Authority (GPA), Karachi United, Pak Afghan Clearing Agency (PACA), Hazara Coal Company, Insaf Afghan Goods Trading Company, Social Welfare Team, Aqua Water Company, Masha United, Athletico De Madrid, Layalpur FC, Wohaib FC, Baloch FC, Sindh FC and Young Ittifaq FC.