Why Jessica Biel wants to 'move past' Justin Timberlake arrest drama?

Jessica Biel wants to 'move past' Justin Timberlake arrest drama

Jessica Biel is standing by husband Justin Timberlake, but she is not comfortable with the situation amid the release of footage from his 2024 DWI arrest.

After a police body camera footage was released on March 20, from Timberlake's arrest in June, a source told People that Biel is "not happy about the renewed attention."

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"There's a reason they pushed back on the footage being released," the insider claimed.

The source further explained that Biel finds the incident "stressful and would prefer to move past it."

"It obviously doesn't portray him in the best light," it added. "There have been some challenging moments lately, and she's focused on moving forward."

"She's the happiest when she's able to focus on family life, along with her work when she chooses to take on projects," the tattler noted.

"She's supportive of Justin, but she's also not afraid to express when she's disappointed in certain decisions. This was one of those moments," the bird chirped.

It is pertinent to mention that Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel tied the knot back in 2012. The couple welcomed two kids, son Silas, who was born in 2015 and Phineas, who was born on 2020.