Steven Spielberg shares working experience with Tom Cruise

Steven Spielberg has finally revealed what it was really like to work with actor Tom Cruise.

In a recent conversation with Sean Fennessey, the 79-year-old director reflected on his experience working with Tom, admitting that during their collaborations on Minority Report and War of the Worlds, he was outworked by the A-lister.

Advertisement

“Tom Cruise showed up every morning when I showed up," said Steven. “I show up before the crew. So I get to the set sometimes at 6.30 in the morning.”

“On Minority Report and on War of the Worlds, Tom would insist on getting there when I got there so we would map out the whole day… which was really helpful for me," he added.

Recently, in an interview with People magazine, Tom also spoke about his approach to developing the skills for his roles.

“I will learn a skill, and I know eventually I’m going to use it in a movie," he said, adding he was “constantly training” in a variety of skills, "whether it’s the piano or having more time to dance. Or parachuting, flying airplanes, or helicopters. The wonderful thing is you’re never there. It can always be better.”

“The wonderful thing is you’re never there. It can always be better," added Tom.

It is pertinent to mention here that Steven directed the A-lister actor in 2002’s Minority Report and 2005’s War of the Worlds.