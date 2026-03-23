Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet plan to take their relationship to next level: Report

Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet plan to take their relationship to next level

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are reportedly set to take their serious relationship to the next level.

On Sunday, an insider spilled to Us Weekly that The Kardashians star and the Marty Supreme actor "definitely discussed their future together" following a public declaration of love at the 31st annual Critics' Choice Awards.

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“They’re not rushing into marriage, but they’re totally aligned and have even talked about getting engaged this year,” the insider said.

The confidant claimed that Kylie wants to welcome a baby with Timothée.

“Kylie really wants another baby and has been open about the fact that she doesn’t feel like she needs to be married to do that, and they’re both on the same page about wanting a kid together,” the insider explained.

“Timothée never thought about starting a family until he met Kylie," added the source. “Kylie feels she was meant to be a mom and would do it over and over again.”

The source further told the outlet that Kylie and Timothée are “very serious and committed to each other.”

"Their relationship is very strong and they have a good rhythm going," a tipster added.

For those unversed, Kylie and Timothée began dating in April 2023.