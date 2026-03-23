Jude Law's ex opens up as Chappell Roan denies involvement

Jude's Law ex, Catherine Harding, has reacted on the recent incident involving her 11-year-old daughter Ada Law and singer Chappell Roan.

The 34-year-old mom, also known by moniker Cat Cavelli, shared her side of the story in an Instagram video on March 22 after both Roan and her husband, Jorginho, commented on the situation.

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Both the singer and the family are said to be staying at the same hotel.

"I didn't realize it would get this crazy," Harding said. "I know that Chappell has responded saying that it wasn't her security and she didn't do it."

Jorginho had earlier accused Roan of sending a security guard to confront their daughter, Ada, whom Harding welcomed with actor Law, claiming the child had been disrespectful and harassing the singer.

However, Roan later denied the claim, saying the man was not her security guard and that no one approached her during breakfast.

Harding said the man who confronted them was not from the hotel. "100 percent, this security guard was not a security guard of the hotel ... I don't know if he was her personal security guard, but he was with her. That is all I know. Did she send him to do it? Again, I don't know."

She added that the guard spoke to them in a “very aggressive tone” and allegedly said he would file a complaint, calling her daughter “badly educated.” Roan has denied being involved in the incident.